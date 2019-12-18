Wall of Heroes, Denham Springs PD team up for Shop with a Cop event

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Wall of Heroes is hosting a Shop with a Cop event in conjunction with the Denham Springs Police Department.
The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 and is focused on kids in the community that are less fortunate. Multiple volunteers from the police department and the community have come together to make the event happen, the police department says.
The children will be able to buy whatever they want for themselves or for a family member using the money raised. Officers will escort the kids in police units and give them a unique Christmas experience.
After the shopping, the kids will be brought back to the police department for food and games and to help the kids wrap their gifts. Each child will hopefully have $100 to shop with, the police department says. All donations will be spent on the kids.
