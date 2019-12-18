7 Saints selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Seven members of the New Orleans Saints were voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday, December 17.
Quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tackle Terron Armstead, returner Deonte Harris, and kicker Wil Lutz were selected to the NFC squad.
Brees and Armstead were the only ones not voted as starters for the game, which will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fl.
This is the 13th time Brees has been selected to the Pro Bowl. He is only the ninth player in NFL history to reach that milestone. He is 235-of-310 (75.8 percent) this season in the 11 games he has started. He has thrown for 2,447 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has only four interceptions.
Thomas is only the second pass catcher for the Black and Gold to go to the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons. He is currently leading the NFL with 133 catches and 1,552 receiving yards. He has eight touchdowns. He is No. 4 on the NFL single-season receptions list.
Jordan is headed to his fifth Pro Bowl, the most ever for a Saints defensive end. In 14 games this season, he has 48 tackles (34 solo) and a career-high 13.5 sacks. He has also defended on two passes and recovered a fumble.
Lattimore is the first Saints cornerback to make the Pro Bowl twice. He has 51 tackles and one interception this season. He is tied for the team lead in passes defended with 13.
This is Armstead’s second straight Pro Bowl selection. He is tied at No. 2 for giving up the fewest sacks in the NFL this season.
Harris is the first Saints return specialist selected to the Pro Bowl since Michael Lewis in 2002. He is No. 2 in the NFL in punt return average (9.9) and No. 6 in kickoff return average (24.7). Harris is the first Saints rookie returner Pro Bowl selection since Tyrone Hughes in 1993. He is also the first undrafted Saint selected as a rookie. He had a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown against Seattle.
Lutz is the third Saints kicker to go to the Pro Bowl and first since Morten Andersen in 1992. He is tied for first in the NFL in field goals this season. He has made 31-of-35 kicks. His 31 made field goals is tied for a career-high. He is ranked No. 2 in the NFL in points this season with 130. He is also ranked No. 2 in touchbacks with 65. His current streak of made field goals is 16 straight and he has two game-winners in 2019.
