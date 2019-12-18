7 Saints selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

Lutz is the third Saints kicker to go to the Pro Bowl and first since Morten Andersen in 1992. He is tied for first in the NFL in field goals this season. He has made 31-of-35 kicks. His 31 made field goals is tied for a career-high. He is ranked No. 2 in the NFL in points this season with 130. He is also ranked No. 2 in touchbacks with 65. His current streak of made field goals is 16 straight and he has two game-winners in 2019.