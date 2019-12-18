Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-DEEP-SOUTH-WEATHER
4 dead, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths from an outbreak of deadly weather in the South. National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage Tuesday, one day after the storm outbreak. The agency says it has confirmed multiple twisters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The storms killed four people, including one person who died after heavy rains caused flooding in Kentucky. A husband and wife died in Alabama, and a woman was killed when a tornado hit her home in Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.
MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE
Man freed on bond after 22 years still faces legal battle
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man free on bond after more than 22 years behind bars is spending the holidays with his family. Curtis Flowers is waiting to hear whether a prosecutor will try him a seventh time in a quadruple murder case. The next steps in his legal saga could take months. Flowers still faces charges from 1997 in killings that happened a year earlier. His attorneys will ask a judge to dismiss those. A prosecutor could either agree to drop charges or pursue another trial. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers' latest conviction months ago, citing racial bias in jury selection.
MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE
Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias has been released from custody for the first time in 22 years. Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville on Monday, hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. His attorney Rob McDuff says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers' release. Flowers must wear an electronic monitor while awaiting prosecutors' decision whether to try him a seventh time. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June, citing racial bias in jury selection.
CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE
More cases of deadly deer disease found in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least two more cases of chronic wasting disease have been found in Mississippi deer. The Clarion Ledger reports state officials say two cases have been confirmed, and 10 others that tested positive are in the process of being confirmed. All but one of the 12 cases was found in Benton County. The remaining case was found in Marshall County. Both counties border Tennessee, which has had nearly 150 confirmed cases since the beginning of its 2019 deer season. Prior to Mississippi's 2019 deer season, the state had 19 confirmed cases of the neurological disease.
MISSING DOMINOES EMPLOYEE
Sheriff: Missing Domino's Pizza employee found dead
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a Domino's Pizza employee who went missing four days ago has been found dead. Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker told WLBT-TV that 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was found on Tuesday. Dortch was last seen Friday afternoon leaving the Canton Domino's location where she worked. Her car was found Saturday about 5 miles from where deputies found her body. An investigation is ongoing.
BC-TRAIN FATALITY
Train hits SUV on Louisiana tracks; Mississippi woman killed
DUBBERLY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 52-year-old Mississippi woman was killed when a train hit her SUV, which was stopped on the tracks. Trooper Brent Hardy says in a news release Monday that nobody on the train was hurt in the crash near Dubberly in Webster Parish. The dead woman is identified as Brenda Dills of Moss Point, Mississippi. Hardy says she was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened Sunday and was thrown from her 2018 Chrysler SUV.