Historic home in Amite County built in 1800s ravaged by tornado; emergency manager says worst damage he’s seen

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Three people were hurt, two severely, after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Amite County in Mississippi near Liberty Monday (Dec. 16) afternoon.
The owner of an historic home on Pecan Road just north of Liberty says she was sleeping when her son woke up to a loud noise, which sounded like a freight train.
“This has got to be a dream or a nightmare or something. I mean, this is unreal. It’s just like that, in a heartbeat, it was gone, well almost gone,” said Robin Elliott.
She has lived in the home for just a few years now, but the house itself was built by her family back in 1834, with acres of land surrounding it.
“Everything is just upside down. It’s a mess. It’s going to take a while,” said Elliott.
The names of her family members are written on some doors that were found in the middle of the rubble, some from the late 1800s.
"That was a storage shed that I was going to practice my hobby of building bird houses," Elliott said.
The sheer power of the tornado uprooted dozens of old pecan trees near the home, wrapping pieces of what was once was Elliott’s roof around poles.
“And the doors blew open, so he [her son] was trying to push them closed, and the force of the wind was so hard, it pushed him backwards, so he decided to come downstairs, and he said, ‘This must be a tornado,’” said Elliott.
Elliott’s son says the tornado blew by their home in just seconds.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans surveyed the damage, confirming a tornado touched down, saying on Twitter, “Preliminary rating is currently an EF-2, however, further investigation may lead to this being upgraded to an EF-3.”
The tornado damaged a total of 20 homes in the county. Four are completely destroyed, and five will need major repairs.
“This is probably the worst damage I’ve seen in my tenure here. The worst damage that we’ve had here before this was Hurricane Katrina,” said Grant McCurley, emergency management director for Amite County.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army have reached out to McCurley to try to offer assistance to homeowners and help replenish some of the toys for the children seeing as Christmas is quickly approaching.
“So we’re going to reach out to the Salvation Army, pass out their information to the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency so that they can provide assistance and get these kids something for Christmas,” said McCurley.
As for Elliott, she’s just happy she and her family are alive. Thankfully, a lot of the downstairs of the home was not horribly damaged.
"We're going to rebuild it," she said.
Elliott says basically all her neighbors within a 15-mile radius have been coming by to check on her and her family and calling her.
McCurley says his department finished assessing homes Tuesday. However, if anyone still has damage to report, they can contact the Amite County Sheriff’s Office at 601-657-8057, or the Emergency Management Department at 601-657-1011.
