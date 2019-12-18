Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas watched teammate Drew Brees set a couple of records, and now he has a shot at one of his own in the final two weeks of the season. Thomas has 133 catches through 14 games this season. That's just 10 shy of the record 143 Marvin Harrison caught for the Indianapolis Colts in 2002. Thomas could easily pass Antonio Brown and Julio Jones this next week against Tennessee. They both had 136 catches in 2015. Thomas has already caught at least 10 passes in a game a record eight times this season, including five times in the past seven games.
UNDATED (AP) — Lamar Jackson and 11 Baltimore Ravens teammates have made the Pro Bowl. Baltimore tied the record for Pro Bowl players set by Miami in 1973. The game is in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26. New Orleans was next with seven players. Thirty teams had at least one player selected and 24 clubs had multiple players chosen. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins failed to get any Pro Bowlers. Players on the two Super Bowl teams will withdraw from the Pro Bowl and be replaced.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees appears to have returned to vintage form as the postseason nears. The 40-year-old star has passed for nine touchdowns and 656 yards during New Orleans' past two games. And he's set career and single-game NFL records in the process. His four TDs against Indianapolis have him at an NFL career record of 541. His 29 completions on 30 passes in that game gave him an NFL single-game record completion rate of 96.7 percent. Brees says it's important for the playoff-bound Saints to be in top form as the regular season winds down.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 31 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat New Orleans 108-101 in overtime. The result extends the Pelicans' franchise-long losing streak to 13 games. Joe Harris scored 24 points for the Nets, who have won five of their last seven. His right-wing jumper to put Brooklyn ahead 104-98 with 1:28 to go in the extra period. Brandon Ingram had 22 points and 10 rebounds. But Ingram missed 10 of his first 11 shots before scoring all but two of his points after halftime. Jrue Holiday scored 21 points for the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have acquired former New York Giants starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The acquisition became official after the NFL processed the Saints' request to claim Jenkins through the league's waiver system. The Giants waived Jenkins after he declined to acknowledge wrongdoing when he used offensive language in an exchange with a fan on social media. Jenkins went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and has started all but two games in which he has played during his eight-year career. He's made four of his 22 career interceptions this season.
UNDATED (AP) — Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year. He has led the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearances. Orgeron received 33 of 56 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, was second with 14 first-place votes. Ohio State's Ryan Day finished third with five-first-place votes. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes.