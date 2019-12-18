FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brief, light freeze likely Thurs. morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winter chill remains in place to close out the work/school week. Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday.
Today, skies will remain sunny with a light to steady breeze from the north. Highs will reach the mid 50°s this afternoon.
Expect a brief, light freeze Thursday morning. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20°s to low 30°s across the local area. Take care of the pets, the plants, and check on people without reliable heat. No need to take extra precautions for your pipes.
Uncertainty remains regarding the weekend forecast. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by late Friday. The exact track of this low across the Gulf of Mexico will determine the extent of rain coverage and intensity for the local area.
Right now, weather models are all over the place with the track of this low, making forecast confidence low. The low should exit the region by the start of the Christmas holiday week.
Temperatures will be trending warmer as we move into Christmas. The forecast stays dry for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The only downside is that the weather might not feel too festive with highs at or near 70°. A few showers return to the forecast for the days following Christmas.
