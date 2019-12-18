EMS: 9 injured in school bus accident on I-10 High Rise

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The westbound lanes of I-10 at the High Rise are closed due to a bus crash.
The school bus is currently overturned in the right lane.
According to EMS, nine students were taken to local hospitals with injuries. All are in stable condition. The bus driver refused treatment at the scene.
Orleans Parish School Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis confirms that the bus is an Orleans Parish School bus and that the students on the bus attended James Singleton Charter School.
Families of the students who were on the bus have been notified.
Drivers are currently being diverted to Lousia Street and Chef Menteur Highway.
Delays have reached Crowder Boulevard. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
