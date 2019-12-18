BR surgeon launches line of CBD products to help patients experiencing pain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge surgeon is on a mission to get her patients feeling better with the help of natural medicine. The legalization of CBD helped launch her new brand.
“My goal is to let people age better, age fitter, and enjoy their old age. We’re all going to get old. You can’t stop that,” said Dr. Meredith Warner, an orthopedic surgeon.
Surrounded by nature, Dr. Warner explains her theory on aging and wellness.
“Obviously, I believe in western medicine, but I do think there’s a very big role for natural medicine and herbalism that has been neglected that really could reduce the cost of care and make it better,” she said.
She has spent the last three years developing her own multi-vitamin and pain creams.
“It’s super safe and super healthy, and it basically balances all the other systems,” she said.
They’re modeled after the pre and post-op regimens she’s always recommended to patients.
“Vitamin D, calcium, zinc, C, and magnesium, because all this supports tissue healing, wound healing, skin, which is integral to wound healing, and then bone and muscle growth,” Dr. Warner explained.
With the recent legalization of CBD products, she also incorporated the trendy compound that comes from the hemp plant.
“CBD 2 attaches to immune cells specifically, so anything that changes your immunity that causes chronic inflammation, it’s particularly useful for,” she said.
Some patients are hesitant, but willing to try the natural route.
“I don’t like taking a lot of medications, and then also I’m allergic to a lot of medications, so this kind of seemed to be a good fit for me,” said Leigh Davis, a patient.
Davis says she eventually did feel a difference in her chronic inflammation.
“It’s not an overnight relief, but in the long run, I felt better,” she said.
But there’s more to Dr. Warner’s well theory than the products. She’s planning a cooking show that helps patients improve their diet by cutting out processed foods.
“We cook up delicious meals and go behind the science of how they help you live a better life,” said Dr. Warner.
It’s an overall wellness brand that encourages people to take control of their health one step at a time.
“Stop drinking full sugar soda, just for a month, see how it feels. If that works for you, maybe cut out processed white bread. Just take baby steps to make your life a little bit better, and at the tail end, you’re gonna’ have a happier, more vibrant and functional life and maybe even a few extra years,” Dr. Warner said.
