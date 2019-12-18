BBB Tips: Holiday Returns and Exchanges

Holiday returns aren’t easy! And we don’t mean the part where you explain to your mother why you returned the sweater she gave you. Stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds, unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented. While most retailers do offer refund and exchange programs as a courtesy to their customers, policies vary greatly from one store to another. Add to the mix warranties, which are usually fulfilled by the manufacturer, and holiday returns can get confusing. The following tips should help to make your holiday returns run more smoothly.