WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Jackson Thomas - Catholic QB

“I remember the day that he showed up to freshman football workouts in the summertime and he had this pink t-shirt on and the ‘Bieber’ hair floppin’ and all that and I’m like, ‘Oh man, look at this guy,’" said head coach Gabe Fertita. "There were two or three quarterbacks in front of him - just in his grade. Really, a guy who took his first big-time starts as a quarterback as a senior going against - particularly in our pre-district schedule - some of the toughest competition in Louisiana and he dominated.”