‘Tis the season for ice skating at the River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center is once again hosting Ice Skating on the River just in time for the holidays.
The traditional event kicks off Friday, Dec. 20. The Coca-Cola Santa Truck and Santa Claus himself will be at the event exclusively for the opening season.
“Ice Skating on the River has been a Baton Rouge tradition for many years. It is a great way for families to have fun and celebrate the joys of the holiday season while creating wonderful winter memories,” said Les Crooks, interim general manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Ice Skating on the River will have 90-minute sessions almost every day from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets are $12 to $14 per person; special group packages are available for parties of more than ten people. Birthday packages are also available. Call 225-389-3030 for information about group packages.
Tickets are available at the Raising Cane’s River Center Box Office, online, and via phone at 1-800-745-3000.
New this year, the Raising Cane’s River Center has a clear bag policy in place. Backpacks, purses (other than small clutches), and diaper bags that are not allowed. Click here for specific details about the clear bag policy.
