‘Sneaux Jeaux’ spotted in Ohio

By Amanda Lindsley | December 17, 2019 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 12:50 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (WAFB) - Do you wanna build a Joe Burrow snowman?!

Leslie Jeannet, who is originally from Baton Rouge and now living in Dayton, Ohio, had a very unique way of celebrating Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy win. Her two sons, Silas and Paxton, decided to build a Joe Burrow snowman. Even though they now live in Ohio, they’re still big LSU fans and Joe Burrow’s ties to Ohio make it even sweeter.

LSU football fans celebrate Heisman win with Sneaux Jeaux. (Source: Email)

The snowman, which they named “Sneaux Jeaux,” is complete with sunglasses and LSU Tigers foam fingers.

