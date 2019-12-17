‘Sneaux Jeaux’ spotted in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WAFB) - Do you wanna build a Joe Burrow snowman?!
Leslie Jeannet, who is originally from Baton Rouge and now living in Dayton, Ohio, had a very unique way of celebrating Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy win. Her two sons, Silas and Paxton, decided to build a Joe Burrow snowman. Even though they now live in Ohio, they’re still big LSU fans and Joe Burrow’s ties to Ohio make it even sweeter.
The snowman, which they named “Sneaux Jeaux,” is complete with sunglasses and LSU Tigers foam fingers.
