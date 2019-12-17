Police investigate incident after parents claim administrators struck students at McKinley High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating an incident involving administrators at McKinley High School striking students.
Parents of one of the students who they claim was hit with a closed fist in the chest say their son was taken into an office and punched in the chest.
WAFB reached out to East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. We’re told the employees in question have been placed on administrative leave.
Refresh this page, follow WAFB 9News on Facebook and watch 9News at 6 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.