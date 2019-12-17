Plaquemines Parish Orange Meringue Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the Spanish arrived in Louisiana in 1762 to take control of New Orleans from the French, they brought with them numerous products new to the Gulf region: coffee, chocolate, hot peppers, and our citrus industry. St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes are home to our orange, mandarin, kumquat, and satsuma crops and I must say, they’re some of the best in the country. Enjoy this twist on a lemon meringue pie.