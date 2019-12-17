No. 1 LSU continues its preparations for No. 4 Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU was once again indoors as the preparations to get ready to face No. 4 Oklahoma continue for the Tigers.
They were in “shells” on Tuesday, December 17. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is not letting the announcement that he was named AP Coach of the Year effect his style.
He and the staff were a little irritated with the Tigers at the start of practice.
“Do it again!!” Coach O could be heard yelling.
The players quickly responded and moved with a purpose during the time cameras were allowed to roll.
Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau, who currently plays for the Oakland Raiders, was on hand to watch Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the rest of the Tigers work indoors.
LSU will take on Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on December 28.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
