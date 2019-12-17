MISSING: Prairieville man with dementia last seen morning of Dec. 17

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with dementia last seen Tuesday (Dec. 17) morning.
Cleveland Daigrepont, 78, was last seen leaving his house in a Chevy Silverado with license plate C529524. The sheriff’s office says he suffers from dementia. No foul play is suspected at this time, authorities say.
Anyone with information on Daigrepont’s whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.