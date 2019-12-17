Man facing sexual battery charges after alleged incidents at LSU’s UREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing two counts of sexual battery after alleged incidents at the LSU University Recreation Center (UREC).
The report states on Dec. 16, officers responded to the UREC about a complaint of sexual battery. Officers spoke with the victim, who claims that while using a weight-lifting machine, an unknown man wearing a black t-shirt and grey or white shorts put his clothed genitals against the victim’s clothed buttocks.
Officers reportedly viewed surveillance footage that clearly shows the accused, Darren Brewton, 29, push his waist out in order to touch the victim. Officers were also notified about a second victim, who claims the same thing happened as the first victim described.
The report says a witness saw the incident happen and confronted Brewton, who promptly left the UREC. Officers were also reportedly able to clearly see the second incident on surveillance.
After making contact with Brewton, the report says during questioning, he admitted to being in the UREC and getting into an argument with the witness.
Brewton is charged with two counts of sexual battery.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.