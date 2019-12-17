LSU men’s basketball team holds annual shopping spree for kids in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team just came off their break from finals and put smiles on the faces of some Baton Rouge kids. The team went on its annual shopping spree at the Walmart on Burbank with the local Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s great for our players to spend time with these guys. Some of our players came through the same program with the Boys and Girls Club and that sort of thing, so it’s a great time for our players to spend with the kids,” said Will Wade, head coach of LSU’s men’s basketball team.
LSU will return to play basketball Wednesday, Dec. 17 at home against Eastern Tennessee State.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.