LSU graduate stars in ‘Hamilton’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two years after graduating from LSU, DeAundre’ Woods is making his theater dreams come true by performing in “Hamilton” in San Fransico.
Woods, who grew up in Schriever, Louisiana, started off by singing in church when he was nine years old. At the age of 15, he started performing in smaller musical productions. When he first applied to LSU Woods was considering medical school. However, he decided to change his mind and apply for the music school. According to Woods, it was "it was the best decision I ever made.”
While at LSU, he studied vocal performance.
“It was a really great time for me. I entered not knowing what to expect because I didn’t know I would be singing classical or opera music,” Woods said. “But I fell in love with it and it was the best decision I could have made. The technique I was able to receive from the school has helped me substantially, to be able to sustain myself throughout the week doing eight shows. It was fun, it was tough and very rewarding.”
“Over a span of a year-and-a-half, I had 10 auditions for ‘Hamilton,’” Woods said. “By the eighth or ninth audition, we found out it would be in San Francisco.”
Then after the 10th audition, he learned he was cast in the show.
“I was in rehearsals in New York for a different show. My agent called me and she left me a voicemail, and usually, she doesn’t leave voice mails,” Woods said. “But I had a feeling it was about ‘Hamilton,’ so I left rehearsal and answered the phone, and she told me I booked it. I was jumping up and down in the hallway. I felt like a little kid all over again. I could not believe it. I called my mom and dad, and we shared it together. We were crying. It’s been a long time coming and a dream that I’ve always had.”
