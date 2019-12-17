LSU basketball takes on East Tennessee State University

“They are an elite, elite offensive team. They have one of the top 35 offenses in the entire country. It’s not just their offense performed well against Kansas – their offense was better against Kansas than BYU, Colorado and Duke on a points per possession basis. They’ve got a very efficient offense, very good offense. They bring their leading scorer off the bench, (Tray) Boyd. They shoot it well from three. They’re top 40 in the country for three-point percentage. It’s going to be a big, big challenge for us and a chance for us to enhance our resume,” said head coach Will Wade.