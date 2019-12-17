LSU basketball takes on East Tennessee State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team returns to action Wednesday, December 18 in the PMAC against East Tennessee State University. Tipoff is set for 6 P.M.
The only two losses for ETSU came on November 19 at No. 4 Kansas with a final score of 75-63, and December 7 at North Dakota State with a final score of 78-68. ETSU has 16 total wins all-time against SEC.
“They are an elite, elite offensive team. They have one of the top 35 offenses in the entire country. It’s not just their offense performed well against Kansas – their offense was better against Kansas than BYU, Colorado and Duke on a points per possession basis. They’ve got a very efficient offense, very good offense. They bring their leading scorer off the bench, (Tray) Boyd. They shoot it well from three. They’re top 40 in the country for three-point percentage. It’s going to be a big, big challenge for us and a chance for us to enhance our resume,” said head coach Will Wade.
The Tigers have won nine straight at home going back to the final three games of a year in compiling a 7-2 record this season. The squad opened up the first NET rankings of 2019-20 at No. 26 with one quadrant two wins and three quadrants three and three quadrant four wins.
Before final exams started for the team, LSU had two good wins, defeating UNO, 90-54 and then Northwestern State, 105-69. During the Northwestern State game, LSU had seven players in double figures. Skylar Mays continued to be a leader for the squad scoring at 16.0 points per game with Emmit Williams coming in at 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. Darius Days came in at 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.
The Tigers are hopeful Marlon Taylor will be able to see his first action of the season against ETSU. Taylor has been making his way back into practice following a summer surgery.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.