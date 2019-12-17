Kids at OLOL Children’s Hospital get special early visit from Santa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Santa made an early trip to see young children and their families at Our Lady of the Lake.
A Christmas party was held Dec. 16 at OLOL Children’s Hospital. The children, families, and the hospital staff were all treated to lunch. Then, Santa went room to room and gave every single child staying in the hospital a gift.
“We got to see her see Santa, so ever since then, we’ve been coming here to children’s hospital, for these families and children, for a whole bunch of gifts, and their family, with Santa,” said Kim Bowman with the Bella Bowman Foundation.
