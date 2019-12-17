Kids at OLOL Children’s Hospital get special early visit from Santa

Kids at OLOL Children’s Hospital get special early visit from Santa
Santa made a special early visit to OLOL Children's Hospital. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | December 16, 2019 at 8:54 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Santa made an early trip to see young children and their families at Our Lady of the Lake.

A Christmas party was held Dec. 16 at OLOL Children’s Hospital. The children, families, and the hospital staff were all treated to lunch. Then, Santa went room to room and gave every single child staying in the hospital a gift.

Santa handed out gifts to all the kids in the children's hospital.
Santa handed out gifts to all the kids in the children's hospital. (Source: WAFB)

“We got to see her see Santa, so ever since then, we’ve been coming here to children’s hospital, for these families and children, for a whole bunch of gifts, and their family, with Santa,” said Kim Bowman with the Bella Bowman Foundation.

RELATED: OLOL Children’s Hospital creates special space for end of life care

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.