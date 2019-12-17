Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes was a 5-yarder to Josh Hill in the third quarter. Brees finished the game with 541 career TD passes and also set an NFL record for completion percentage in a game at 96.7 by connecting on 29 of 30 passes. Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.