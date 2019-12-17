High-ranking ex-deputy and his wife indicted on 150 counts, including sexual abuse of children, animal

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury indicted a former high-ranking Livingston Parish deputy and his wife, who are accused of sex crimes against children, on 150 felonies on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The jury indicted Dennis Perkins on 78 felonies and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, on 72 felonies.
Among the felonies are child pornography charges, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, video voyeurism as well as a count of sexual abuse of an animal.
The indictment also includes 61 counts of producing child pornography.
The district attorney’s office says the case is still ongoing and that the office is dealing with “a mountain of evidence.”
The nature of the charges will be presented later in the indictment, according to the district attorney’s office.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins could face up to 6,000 years in prison, the district attorney’s office added outside the Livingston Parish courthouse on Monday.
A grand jury’s indictment is not a conviction. The indictment simply means that the prosecution can move forward with the case.
Perkins was originally booked into the Livingston Parish Prison, but due to “safety reason,” was relocated to Elaine Hunt Correctional Facility, a state facility, in Ascension Parish.
A date for their arraignment has not been announced.
