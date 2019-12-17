FULL TRANSCRIPT: Joe Burrow Heisman Trophy victory speeches

(WAFB) - Joe Burrow became the second LSU player to be awarded a Heisman Trophy Saturday, Dec. 14.
Burrow’s acceptance speech, which followed a short presentation of the award, was filled with laughter and tears. Read a transcript of the full speech below.
“I think the first thing I want to say is, I want to thank my O-line first. [Saahdiq Charles], [Adrian Magee], [Ed Ingram], [Lloyd Cushenberry], [Damien Lewis], [Austin Deculus], [Badara Traore], that are tied in with the chips for guys like [Chase Young]. Those guys have been unbelievable this year and I couldn’t have done it without them. I got so many weapons on the outside, [Terrace Marshall Jr.], [Ja’Marr Chase], [Justin Jefferson]. I mean those guys have been unbelievable.
All of my teammates have supported me and welcomed me with open arms, a kid from Ohio coming down to the Bayou, and welcoming me as brothers. It’s been so awesome.
I want to thank the Heisman people for a great weekend. Thank you for allowing me to be here as well as my family. And, it’s an honor to stand on the same stage as all of you [Heisman winners]. I grew up watching most of you. And, it’s just an honor to be on the same stage and eat dinner with you guys. It’s been so awesome. You’ve all been so kind to me.
My parents, like [Tom Rinaldi] said, my dad [for] the first time in 51 years that he wasn’t a player or a coach. And, him retiring this year has been, you know, a dream come true for me and my family, my brothers in the audience, my mom.
I’m just so thankful for LSU and Ohio State. Playing at two of the best programs in the country. Great coaches both places.
My journey, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world. I think the story of this Heisman Trophy with me, [Justin Fields], [Jalen Hurts], and [Chase Young] we have transfers who’ve all had different stories. That’s three great players and both of those guys have pushed through adversity. It’s awesome hearing their stories and sharing this weekend with them.
I tried to leave a legacy of hard work and preparation, and loyalty, and dedication everywhere I go. And, I’m surrounded by such great people that make that so easy. Great strength coaches. Coach [Mickey Marotti] is in the audience, [he’s] my strength coach from Ohio State, and Coach [Tommy Moffitt] is watching from home. And, they’ve made me a great person and a great player and so much better because of them.
Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.
I’d like to thank Louisiana, the entire state. Like I said earlier, [I’m] just a kid from Ohio coming down and chasing a dream. And the entire state has welcomed me and my family with open arms and invited us in to be native Louisianans. I’ve learned to love crawfish and gumbo. During crawfish season, Coach O made sure we have pounds and pounds and pounds of crawfish during our year.
Coach O, you have no idea what you mean to my family. I didn’t play for three years, you took a chance on me not knowing if I could play or not. And I am forever grateful for you. Can you imagine a guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program? He just means so much to me and my family and to LSU. I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract, he deserves it.
Coach [Joe Brady], Coach [Steve Ensminger], Coach [Jorge Munoz] are all here. You guys have helped me through so much, understanding the game, putting so much on my plate that I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches. [You] helped me be successful.
So thank you to everyone, everyone here. There’s so many people that I should thank and unfortunately, I just don’t have the time, but those people know what they mean to me and my family. So when I lift this trophy again it’s for LSU, Ohio State, southeast Ohio and all of Louisiana. Thank you.”
