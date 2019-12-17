FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significantly colder, light freeze possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a much colder and breezy morning compared to 24 hours ago. Temperatures continue to fall as yesterday’s strong cold front moves east out of our area.
Still some rain on First Alert Doppler radar, but that’s primarily moving out of the area as well.
Our forecast is looking much better Tuesday after severe weather moved through Monday. Expect a quiet, dry, and significantly colder Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Breezy, our highs will only reach the lower 50s.
Overnight, clear and cold conditions with a light freeze possible for some neighborhoods. Not a pipe-wrapping event. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.
Afternoon highs Wednesday will struggle to get into the mid-to-upper 50s. Despite the sunshine, Wednesday remains quite chilly.
