FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearer skies overnight with temps in the low 40s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday and Tuesday provided the perfect example of the flip-flop weather pattern that can occur across south Louisiana during the winter.
On Monday, we had highs in the 80s, abundant Gulf moisture, and an extensive severe weather threat. But 24 hours later, the temperatures were nearly 40 degrees colder, with a dense cloud layer that blocked the sun and north winds that added an extra chilled to the afternoon air.
Clouds will thin Tuesday evening and the region will have clear skies overnight and into Wednesday morning. Sunrise temperatures will dip into the low 30s for WAFB communities along and north of the east-west I-10/12 corridor, delivering a brief light freeze for much of the northern half of the WAFB viewing area. Fortunately, sunny skies throughout the day will push Wednesday afternoon temperatures into the 50s.
It gets a little colder for Thursday morning, with some upper 20s possible along and north of the Lousiana/Mississippi state line. Once again, it will be a relatively brief morning freeze, and like Wednesday, sunshine Thursday will warm afternoon temperatures back into the 50s.
Clouds will be returning Friday, although it stays mainly dry through the day. Baton Rouge can expect a morning start in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.
The Storm Team’s weekend forecast has been getting progressively “wetter” over the past couple of days and now includes scattered showers Saturday. We are not anticipating heavy rains, nor any significant thunderstorm activity, just a mostly cloudy, cool, and damp day. Showers could linger into the early part of Sunday before clearing out and giving way to partly cloudy afternoon skies.
The First Alert outlook into Christmas week is a good one, at least through Christmas Day, with warmer than normal afternoons throughout the week.
Expect plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday and a fair to partly cloudy Christmas morning. Clouds will return during the latter half of Christmas Day with a spotty shower or two possible.
