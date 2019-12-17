ESPN holds LSU fan to College Football Playoff promise ... kind of

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - ESPN asked fans what lengths they would go through if their team made the College Football Playoff and it’s now time for one of the LSU faithful to pony up.
Nashville resident and LSU sophomore, Elise Carter, is a Tiger fan through and through and loves nothing more than a Saturday night in Death Valley. She’s been waiting her whole life to see LSU in the CFP.
She posted on social media that she “will ride mike the tiger around campus” if LSU makes the playoff. So, ESPN held her to her word ... sort of.
To surprise Elise and commemorate LSU’s spot in the CFP, ESPN turned Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill in Nashville into a celebration of all things Tigers.
Elise received a (stuffed toy) tiger to walk around with to follow through on the promise because real tigers don’t travel too well. For a few hours, the Baton Rouge spirit was alive and well in Nashville.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.