EBR inmates will get the chance to spend special day with their kids ahead of Christmas
East Baton Rouge Parish Prison (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | December 17, 2019 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 2:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison is holding its annual Christmas event Thursday, Dec. 19.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the prison’s gym.

The event is for both male and female inmates who have successfully completed various programs for substance abuse and parenting, as well as faith-based programs. By completing these programs, inmates are given the chance to share a special day with their children ahead of Christmas. The sheriff’s office says this year, 28 inmates will be participating with their 67 children and 35 caretakers.

