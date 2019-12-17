Drew Brees sets new all-time NFL touchdown passing record as Saints crush Colts

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is now officially “The G.O.A.T.” after throwing four touchdown passes and setting the new all-time touchdown passing record in NFL history, as New Orleans crushed Indianapolis in a Monday night contest for the ages.
The Saints (11-3) dominated in a 34-7 win over the Colts (6-8).
Brees was 29-of-30 for 307 yards and the four touchdowns. The record-breaker was a 5-yard touchdown toss to tight end Josh Hill. Brees passed Peyton Manning (539) on the all-time NFL touchdown passes list. He added one more and now sits with 541. Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He set the Saints single-season receptions record. He now has 133 catches on the season and just needs just 11 more to break Marvin Harrison’s 2002 single-season receptions record (143). Running back Alvin Kamara had 14 carries for 66 yards. He also caught five passes for 23 yards. In the process, he became only the fourth player in NFL history to have more than 2,000 yards rushing and more than 2,000 yards receiving in his first three seasons.
The Colts received the opening kickoff and was able to only get to near midfield on the Saints defense. Dwayne Washington was able to get great penetration and blocked the punt. He was held in the process, which gave the Saints the ball at the Indy 33-yard line. However, the drive stalled at the 15-yard line and head coach Sean Payton turned to "Mr. Reliable," Wil Lutz to put the first points on the board. The kick was true from 33 yards out to give the Saints the 3-0 lead with 7:28 left in the first quarter. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the team to a few first downs on the next drive but the Saints defense tightened up and forced another punt.
On the Saints' next possession, Brees orchestrated a 12-play, 90-yard drive that was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to put the Saints up 10-0 with 12:37 left in the second quarter. The next time Indianapolis had the ball, the Saints defense not only forced a three-and-out but the Who Dats did not even surrender a single yard. Brees and the Saints then marched down the field again and he connected with Tre'Quan Smith for a 21-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-0. With that scoring toss, Brees tied Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history.
On the next drive, Brees took the Black and Gold down the field once again. Everyone thought he had broken the record on a 5-yard pass to Smith in the endzone. However, the scoring play was nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty. The Saints then turned to Lutz again and he put the ball through the uprights from 26 yards out to give the Saints a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Saints received the opening kickoff of the second half and it was the beginning of a drive that will live in the hearts and minds of Who Dat Nation forever. Brees led a 12-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hill. It was Brees' 540th touchdown pass of his career and the most all-time in NFL history. Brees was 7-of-7 for 51 yards. The Saints went up 27-0 with 7:08 left in the third quarter at that point. However, Brees wasn't done. On the next possession, he threw a 28-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill to put the Saints up 34-0 with :35 left in the third.
The Colts finally got on the board on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jordan Wilkins to make it 34-7 with just under 4:00 left in the game.
