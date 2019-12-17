Daycare worker arrested after allegedly shoving 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A daycare worker is facing a cruelty to juveniles charge after allegedly shoving a 2-year-old boy at the daycare.
The arrest report says on Dec. 5, officers were contacted to come to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in reference to a complaint. A woman claims her 2-year-old son was injured at A Lil One’s Learning Center on Stumberg Lane after his teacher, identified as Janice Washington, 59, reportedly shoved the boy down onto a sleeping cot.
Officers noted bruising on the child’s nose and eyes, as well as a cut on the bridge of his nose.
On Dec. 10, officers went to the daycare and were able to watch surveillance footage of the alleged incident. In the footage, officers reportedly saw that after the boy refused to lie down to go to sleep, Washington appeared to forcibly push the boy’s head onto the cot, causing him to hit his face on the edge. Footage then reportedly shows Washington shove the boy’s head down onto the cot multiple times. Washington can then reportedly be seen flipping the boy over, grabbing him by his arm, at which time she can be seen trying to clean the boy’s injury.
After being read her rights, Washington claimed during the incident in question, while trying to get the boy to lie down, he “threw a fit” and hit his own face on the cot. The arrest report states this tale of events is inconsistent with what can be seen on the surveillance video.
Washington is charged with cruelty to juveniles.
