Daycare worker arrested after allegedly shoving 2-year-old

On Dec. 10, officers went to the daycare and were able to watch surveillance footage of the alleged incident. In the footage, officers reportedly saw that after the boy refused to lie down to go to sleep, Washington appeared to forcibly push the boy’s head onto the cot, causing him to hit his face on the edge. Footage then reportedly shows Washington shove the boy’s head down onto the cot multiple times. Washington can then reportedly be seen flipping the boy over, grabbing him by his arm, at which time she can be seen trying to clean the boy’s injury.