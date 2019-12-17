CALEF donates body armor to Southern University Police Department

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area police department is getting its hands on new, potentially life-saving gear.
The Southern University Police Department got new body armor Tuesday, Dec. 17. This armor can protect law enforcement officers from rifle rounds. This came from the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF).
“We’ve given over 2,000 vests out to local law enforcement agencies in south Louisiana. Most of our money comes from raising funds like we do through our fundraisers,” said Pat Englade, president of CALEF.
The foundation says every agency in the area should have this type of vest.
Click here to learn more about Angel Armor.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.