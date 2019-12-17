Baton Rouge music studio raid leads to arrests, drug and weapons busts

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A raid on three locations around East Baton Rouge Parish resulted in two arrests and several weapons and drugs being seized Monday, Dec. 16.
A joint effort between East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Unit, Baton Rouge DEA Task Force members, with additional assistance from EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO K-9, Baton Rouge Police Department K-9, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9, and Louisiana State Police’s Fugitive Task Force led to raids at two locations in Zachary and a music studio located on Alberta Drive in Baton Rouge.
Derick Stewart, 39, identified as a performer who uses the moniker Chip the Ruler and “CEO” associated with a music consulting group, was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule ￼I (heroin), possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlon Clark, 35, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute ￼Schedule II (oxycodone), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
Investigators plan to obtain further arrests warrants for other identified co-conspirators.
