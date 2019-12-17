APSO seeking info on San Antonio man in relation to investigation

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation.
APSO officials say Michael Gene Burns, 56, of San Antonio, Texas is a person of interest in an investigation. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2013 Toyota Carolla with Texas license plate LBZ 5296.
Anyone with info on Burns’ whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
