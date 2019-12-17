APSO seeking info on San Antonio man in relation to investigation

Michael Gene Burns, 56, of San Antonio, Texas is wanted for questioning in relation to an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. (Source: APSO)
By Rachael Thomas | December 17, 2019 at 4:18 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 4:18 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation.

APSO officials say Michael Gene Burns, 56, of San Antonio, Texas is a person of interest in an investigation. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2013 Toyota Carolla with Texas license plate LBZ 5296.

Michael Gene Burns was last seen driving this vehicle.
Michael Gene Burns was last seen driving this vehicle. (Source: APSO)

Anyone with info on Burns’ whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

