WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Jai Williams - Ascension Catholic RB

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - When he started his prep career as an Ascension Catholic running back, Jai Williams’ first two games did not go so well. He averaged just 20 yards a game but things would change.
Williams eventually seized the starting role and never looked back. His bruising, make you miss running style became a highlight reel that left everyone entertained, including his first-year head coach who had yet to seem him in person.
During the regular season of his senior year, Williams carried the ball 90 times. He gained 1,106 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
Williams rushed for just over 2,250 yards as a Bulldog and broke the school record for career touchdowns with 106. He also delivered some big hits on defense as a safety.
However, he isn’t the first of his kind to come through Ascension Catholic. His father, Germaine Williams, is the school’s all-time leading rusher and having to follow in those large footsteps made Jai want to achieve more.
