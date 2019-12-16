Tornado Watch issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi until 6 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of mid-morning, the National Weather Service has now placed a portion of SE LA (including East and West Baton Rouge parishes) and SW MS under a Tornado Watch until 6 p.m.
In addition, the severe weather risk has increased to moderate risk (a 4 out of 5) for a portion of Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana as well as a portion of Wilkinson and Amite counties.
Increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is expected throughout the course of the next several hours – a continuing “slight to enhanced” risk for severe weather remains for the majority of our area.
We’re also looking at a very unstable atmosphere - temperatures this afternoon in the lower 80°s, only a few degrees away from the record high.
The severe threat and rain forecast to end in the predawn hours tomorrow, our low plunging into the lower 40°s; tomorrow, clearing skies and MUCH colder – northerly winds of 10 – 15 mph, a high of only 50 degrees.
