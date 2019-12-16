Tornado Watch issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi until 6 p.m.

FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Monday, December 16
By Diane Deaton | December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 12:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of mid-morning, the National Weather Service has now placed a portion of SE LA (including East and West Baton Rouge parishes) and SW MS under a Tornado Watch until 6 p.m.

In addition, the severe weather risk has increased to moderate risk (a 4 out of 5) for a portion of Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana as well as a portion of Wilkinson and Amite counties.

STAY UPDATED: Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app

The severe threat has increased to a moderate risk for a portion of our viewing area. According to the Storm Prediction Center, that means widespread severe weather is likely, strong tornadoes, wind damage and large hail.
The severe threat has increased to a moderate risk for a portion of our viewing area. According to the Storm Prediction Center, that means widespread severe weather is likely, strong tornadoes, wind damage and large hail. (Source: WAFB)

Increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is expected throughout the course of the next several hours – a continuing “slight to enhanced” risk for severe weather remains for the majority of our area.

We’re also looking at a very unstable atmosphere - temperatures this afternoon in the lower 80°s, only a few degrees away from the record high.

The severe threat and rain forecast to end in the predawn hours tomorrow, our low plunging into the lower 40°s; tomorrow, clearing skies and MUCH colder – northerly winds of 10 – 15 mph, a high of only 50 degrees.

CLICK HERE to track the storm in realtime with the WAFB First Alert Doppler Radar.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.