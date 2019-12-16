State Police investigating shooting involving off-duty LPSO deputy

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved in this incident and to their families. The incident involved an LPSO deputy who was off duty at the time. The incident happened in the front yard of the deputy’s home. Initial information suggests that the deputy acted in self-defense. In keeping with the protocol of this office the Louisiana State Police were called to the scene and are handling the investigation. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”