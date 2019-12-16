Police looking for missing Shreveport woman last seen near hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior citizen.
According to police, the family of 78-year-old Mary Cowaster reported her missing early Monday morning. Cowaster was last seen near Ochsner LSU Health driving a dark grey Honda CRV at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Officers are concerned about Cowaster because she suffers from a medical condition and may easily become confused or lost.
Cowaster is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said she was wearing jeans and a flannel shirt when she went missing.
If you have any information about Cowaster, call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300. Select option 3.
