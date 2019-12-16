Police and fire department investigates a small explosion in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police and the fire department are on the scene of what could be an explosion caused by possibly two vehicles.
It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 16) near Dauphin and Toulouse in the French Quarter.
Police were seen knocking on doors in the area asking people to evacuate as a precaution.
It is unclear what led to the explosion, but there were no flames in the area as of 6 a.m.
A witness said she heard people screaming “get out of the way, get out of the way, move.” She said someone told her to stay in her house. She said the explosion might have been caused from a manhole. Several windows in the area are broken.
Entergy trucks arrived on scene shortly after the explosion. They said crews looked at the manhole and determined it did not have anything to do with the power company.
The S&WB also said its crews did not find anything connected to the agency.
Investigators are looking at a black sedan.
No injuries have been reported.
This story is developing.
