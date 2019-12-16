Ascension Parish council cancels meeting to determine sewage system consolidation

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The parish council meeting, that would have included whether the parish sewage system would be consolidated, has been canceled. The meeting was originally scheduled Monday, Dec. 16.
Martin McConnell, public information officer for the parish, said a citizen filed for an injunction Monday morning to stop the deal from going through.
A judge issued a temporary restraining order. The parish has not been able to file a protest on this matter yet.
