Ascension Parish council cancels meeting to determine sewage system consolidation

Ascension sewer rates meeting canceled yet again
December 16, 2019 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 6:25 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The parish council meeting, that would have included whether the parish sewage system would be consolidated, has been canceled. The meeting was originally scheduled Monday, Dec. 16.

RELATED: Rates could go up in Ascension Parish if council votes to consolidate sewage system

Martin McConnell, public information officer for the parish, said a citizen filed for an injunction Monday morning to stop the deal from going through.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order. The parish has not been able to file a protest on this matter yet.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.