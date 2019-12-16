Mexico reaffirms rejection of US labor inspectors

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico's top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 10. 2019. Observing from behind are Mexico's Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico's Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal. (Source: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte/AP)