Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi board working to build an arts pavilion is hoping to raise awareness for the plan by selling a princess _ or at least a replica of one. The board of directors of the proposed Mississippi International Arts Pavilion in Vicksburg is selling reproductions of the Porcelain Princess. That's a statue featured in the Porcelain Room in a Spanish royal palace. Board member Kendra Reed says the limited number of statues is being sold for $2,000 each to raise money and awareness for the art pavilion. Plans for the museum and exhibition hall were announced in January 2018. The city of Vicksburg has donated land near the convention center for the building. But the arts pavilion is far from the funding needed for construction.