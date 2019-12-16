Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi vows further appeal after loss on abortion ban
Mississippi's governor says he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks. Republican Phil Bryant made the announcement on Twitter. The vow comes Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court ruled the ban was unconstitutional. But Mississippi has been aiming for the Supreme Court all along. Leaders hope conservative justices will spur the high court to overturn its 1973 ruling legalizing abortion rights nationwide. Mississippi's ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy has never taken effect. It was blocked by a lower court judge.
INTERSTATE CRASH-CHILDREN KILLED
3 children killed in Mississippi car crash with 18-wheeler
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle collision that killed three children and injured three others on Interstate 55. News outlets report that a 1-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl sitting in the back seat of a car were killed in the Madison County crash Saturday night. A highway patrol official says the children were traveling in a Nissan Altima that was struck from behind by an 18-wheeler north of Canton. The car crashed into a guardrail. A 6-month-old girl, along with two adults traveling in the front seat, survived the crash and were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.
IMMIGRATION-FOOD PLANT RAIDS
Guatemalan cardinal to visit Mississippi after migrant raids
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Guatemalan cardinal who advocates for migrants will visit Mississippi following immigration raids last summer that prompted 680 arrests. The Rev. Roberto Mena announced the visit Saturday. Pope Francis raised Alvaro Ramazzini to the rank of cardinal in October. Ramazzini has spoken out for decades against exploitation of poor rural people in regions he has ministered to. A majority of those arrested in the raids of seven Mississippi chicken processing plants in August was Guatemalan. Some speak Mayan dialects instead of Spanish. Mena says Ramazzini is “coming to be present” with affected families.
ARTS PAVILION-PRINCESS SALES
Mississippi board sells porcelain princess to draw interest
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi board working to build an arts pavilion is hoping to raise awareness for the plan by selling a princess _ or at least a replica of one. The board of directors of the proposed Mississippi International Arts Pavilion in Vicksburg is selling reproductions of the Porcelain Princess. That's a statue featured in the Porcelain Room in a Spanish royal palace. Board member Kendra Reed says the limited number of statues is being sold for $2,000 each to raise money and awareness for the art pavilion. Plans for the museum and exhibition hall were announced in January 2018. The city of Vicksburg has donated land near the convention center for the building. But the arts pavilion is far from the funding needed for construction.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-DEATH-PENALTY-CASE
Judge holding bond hearing for man tried 6 times in killings
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is being asked to set bond for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times in the same quadruple murder case. Curtis Flowers is charged in the 1996 shooting deaths at a furniture store in Winona. He is appearing in court in that town Monday. Four of his convictions have been overturned, and two ended in mistrials. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his sixth conviction in June. Justices said prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors. Flowers is African American. The district attorney has not said whether he will try Flowers a seventh time.
DUAL OFFICES
Mississippi man seeks advice on holding 2 offices at once
SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is requesting legal advice on holding two elected offices at once. The state attorney general's office has previously said it's OK if both are in the same branch of government. Daryl Porter Jr. is a second-term town councilman in Summit. He says he wants to remain on the council after he's sworn in to the Mississippi House next month. David Jordan serves on the Greenwood City Council and in the Mississippi Senate. However, David Myers could not serve in both the Mississippi House and as a McComb selectman because the city job was considered to be part of the executive branch.