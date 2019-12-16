Knock Knock Children’s Museum Learning Zones now adapted for children with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More children can now enjoy the Knock Knock Children’s Museum after the museum announced it has adapted some of its learning zones for children with disabilities.
McMains Children’s Developmental Center, a nonprofit pediatric therapy clinic, has adapted 10 the museum’s 18 Learning Zones for children with diverse abilities, the museum announced Monday.
The learning zones now have “ability bags” and kits that offer modifications to children with special needs. The bags and kits enable children to play alongside their siblings and friends in each zone.
“This interactive and imaginative play in the early years of childhood is critical to helping develop the way children learn, think, and see themselves in the world,” Knock Knock Executive Director Peter Claffey said. "These skills and ideas will help prepare them for future careers and strengthen their 21st-century skills.”
Here’s a list of the newly adapted learning zones:
- Story Tree
- Go Go Garage
- Pelican Pantry
- I See Food Café
- Art Garden
- Knock Knock Maker Shop
- By-You Building
- Paws & Claws Clinic
- Fish Tales
- Craw Baby
- Quiet Cabin
- Bubble Playground
- Geaux Figure Playroom
- Ship Shape Health Challenge
- All Hands on Deck
- Storybook Climber
Museum officials said the partnership with the center is unique for the city, saying it’s the only museum that offers these accommodations.
Knock Knock currently offers sensory-friendly programs, such as “sensory-friendly hours.” During these hours, the museum provides special programming for children with sensory processing differences, disabilities and developmental delays.
