Giant panda predicts winner between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (WAFB) - As of Monday, December 16, there are still nearly two weeks of preparation and analysis before No. 1 LSU faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ... but apparently, the winner of the matchup has been revealed early.
Yang Yang, a 22-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, has predicted the winner. He chose Oklahoma over LSU.
The teams will meet on December 28 at 3 p.m. Baton Rouge time in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner will advance to play for the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on January 13.
The footage includes video of Yang Yang making his pick, plus comments from Kenn Harwood, Zoo Atlanta assistant curator of mammals.
There is an unconfirmed rumor Mike VII plans to pay a visit to Yang Yang at some point before the game.
