Fundraiser launched after Burrow highlights poverty issues in hometown during Heisman speech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During his acceptance speech after being awarded the 2019 Heisman trophy in New York City on Dec. 14, LSU QB Joe Burrow touched on issues of poverty in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.
“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too," Burrow said.
Less than a day after Louisiana’s newest son brought the Heisman trophy back to the Bayou State, the first time since Billy Cannon in 1959, an Ohio State grad took to social media to try and remedy Burrow’s concerns.
Will Drabold, a journalism graduate of Ohio State University’s class of 2016, launched a fundraiser for the Athens County Food Pantry.
As of Monday morning, over 1,300 people have almost exceeded the original goal of $50,000.
The Athens County Food Pantry serves food to more than 5,000 households in the county each year. They provide 9,000 meals a month for less than 50 cents a meal.
