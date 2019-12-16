The French Quarter makes TripAdvisor’s list of the world’s most popular attractions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When it comes to the top tourist attractions, New Orleans finds itself in some elite company.
The travel website TripAdvisor rates the French Quarter number seven on its 2019 list of the world’s most popular attractions.
The Statue of Liberty and the Skydeck at Chicago’s Willis tower are the only other U.S. attractions to make the list.
The Colosseum in Rome, Italy tops the list for the second straight year.
“As the heart and cultural center of New Orleans, the French Quarter is a must-see for its rich history and lively nightlife,” TripAdvisor writes in a blog post about its most booked attractions in the world for 2019.
“Foodies won’t want to miss the small-group walking tour that ends at the legendary Cafe’ du Monde,” the post continues
Here are the World’s Top Ten, according to the site:
- Colosseum, Rome, Italy
- Louvre Museum, Paris, France
- Vatican Museums, Rome, Italy
- Statue of Liberty, New York, United States
- Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
- Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
- French Quarter, New Orleans, United States
- Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Skydeck Chicago-- Willis Tower, Chicago, United States
- Piazza San Marco, Venice, Italy
