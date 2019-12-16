Ascension Parish proclaims Dec. 16 ‘Joe Burrow Day’

Joe Burrow set numerous records during the 2019 football season, including, being the first SEC player ever to exceed 4,000 yards passing (4,715 total) and 40 touchdowns (48 total) in a single season. He holds the LSU single-season record with 4,366 passing yards and 44 touchdowns; passed for more than 300 yards in six consecutive games and 10 games total; and completed 77.9% of his passes.