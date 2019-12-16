Ascension Parish proclaims Dec. 16 ‘Joe Burrow Day’

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Dec. 16 Joe Burrow Day in honor of the LSU Tigers’ historic 13-0 season and Burrow’s claiming of the Heisman trophy.
“Congratulations to Joe Burrow, adopted son of Louisiana and Ascension Parish!” Matassa said.
Burrow has also been named an honorary citizen of the parish.
The proclamation states that Ascension Parish is adjacent to and shares a border with East Baton Rouge Parish, the home of LSU. Many Ascension residents are graduates and supporters of LSU, Matassa said.
Joe Burrow set numerous records during the 2019 football season, including, being the first SEC player ever to exceed 4,000 yards passing (4,715 total) and 40 touchdowns (48 total) in a single season. He holds the LSU single-season record with 4,366 passing yards and 44 touchdowns; passed for more than 300 yards in six consecutive games and 10 games total; and completed 77.9% of his passes.
