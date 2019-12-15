WAFB wins EMMY for Best Newscast

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - WAFB won two EMMY awards, including one for Best Newscast, during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 14.
WAFB’s 9NEWS AT 5pm won the EMMY for Best Evening Newscast. That newscast also won in the same category in 2017.
WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell and Chris Blades also took home an EMMY for their documentary entitled “Chasing a Fix,” which profiled the difficult struggles associated with heroin addiction. The documentary won an EMMY in the category of “Societal Concerns.”
Watch Chasing a Fix by clicking the link here.
The station was nominated in five EMMY categories this year.
The prestigious EMMY Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
