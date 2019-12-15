Monday declared ‘LSU Football Day’ in Louisiana

A copy of the proclamation signed by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin lists the Tigers winning the SEC Championship game, Coach Ed Orgeron being named “Coach of the Year,” Joe Burrow being named the second Heisman winner in LSU’s history, wide receiver Ja’marr Chase receiving the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and safety Grant Delpit being presented with the Jim Thorpe Award as reasons he dedicated the day for celebrating the team’s success. (Source: Office of Louisiana Secretary of State)