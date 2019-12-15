LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in historic fashion

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been awarded the Heisman Trophy.
Burrow finished with 2,608 total points. Burrow won by 1,846 points, which is the largest margin in Heisman Trophy history.
He finished with 93.8 percent of the possible points, which is the highest in Heisman history. He received 90.7 percent of first-place votes, the highest percentage of first-place votes in Heisman history.
His name was on 95.5 percent of ballots, also the most in the history of the Heisman.
Sportswriters from across the country voted for Burrow over Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (762 points), Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields (747 points), and Ohio St. defensive end Chase Young (643 points).
Although, the consensus for most of the 2019 NCAA football season among both sports fans and members of the sports media has been that Burrow was the only choice for the best college football player.
Burrow has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record and SEC championship this season. He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He also leads the nation in touchdown passes this season. He has completed 77.9 percent of his passes this year, which is the best in the country as well.
Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the Heisman and only the second Tiger to hoist the hardware. Billy Cannon won the award as a running back in 1959.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Athens, Ohio native has also won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards. He was named the AP College Football Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was the MVP of the SEC championship game against Georgia.
