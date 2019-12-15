Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers player to take home college football's most prestigious award in 60 years. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes. Burrow broke Heisman records for percentage of first-place votes received, percentage of total points received and margin of victory. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second. Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State last season. He finished strong in 2018 and broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.